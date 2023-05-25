Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $28,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Catalent by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Sunday. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

