Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $238.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.94.
CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
