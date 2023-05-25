Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.91

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.91 and last traded at $139.28, with a volume of 366553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.39.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

