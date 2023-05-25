Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.18. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

