Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Century Aluminum in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 2.3 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at $338,415.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.