Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $133.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after buying an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.64 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

