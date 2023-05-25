Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CEMI opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.24.
In related news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 195,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,212.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,055,578 shares of company stock worth $468,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
