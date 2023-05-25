Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 885,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 140,613 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $132,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,390,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,383,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

