CI Investments Inc. Acquires 2,079 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors Price Performance

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

