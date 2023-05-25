CI Investments Inc. Has $130,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 40,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

