CI Investments Inc. Has $151,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 868,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after purchasing an additional 574,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.70.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $135.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

