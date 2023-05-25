CI Investments Inc. Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $70,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after acquiring an additional 252,058 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 976.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206,038 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after acquiring an additional 192,917 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $25,877,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $200.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.88 and a 200-day moving average of $224.82. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

