CI Investments Inc. Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $202.05 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $806,831 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Articles

