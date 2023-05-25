CI Investments Inc. Has $175,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $168.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.62.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $5,127,912. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

