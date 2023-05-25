CI Investments Inc. Has $193,000 Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 329.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 228.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

