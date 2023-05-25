CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 779.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $4,018,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 76,315 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 10.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $66.04 on Thursday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

