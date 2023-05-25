CI Investments Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $340.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $376.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.