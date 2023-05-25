CI Investments Inc. Purchases 4,697 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BlackBerry by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after purchasing an additional 923,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BB opened at $5.23 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

