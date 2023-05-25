CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) & Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Head to Head Contrast

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIRCOR International and Crane NXT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIRCOR International $786.92 million 0.75 $19.39 million $1.98 14.66 Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.88 $401.10 million $6.50 8.04

Analyst Recommendations

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than CIRCOR International. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIRCOR International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CIRCOR International and Crane NXT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIRCOR International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00

CIRCOR International currently has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Crane NXT has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.85%. Given Crane NXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than CIRCOR International.

Profitability

This table compares CIRCOR International and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIRCOR International 5.03% 34.61% 4.73% Crane NXT 13.12% 20.86% 9.01%

Risk & Volatility

CIRCOR International has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crane NXT beats CIRCOR International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies. The Industrial segment includes positive displacement pumps, specialty centrifugal pumps, metering pumps, automatic recirculating valves, and control valves for mission critical applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

