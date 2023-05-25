Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

Shares of C stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

