Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 352,085 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,085 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $47,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $90.07 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.36. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

