Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 326,774 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,774 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Marriott International worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $168.25 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,049 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

