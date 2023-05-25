Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 43,867 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,867 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Unum Group worth $32,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 202,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 87,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,195,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity

Unum Group Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,960 shares of company stock worth $2,515,118 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.