Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,610 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

