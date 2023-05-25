Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $201,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 412.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after acquiring an additional 680,241 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Unum Group by 22,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 640,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNM opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

