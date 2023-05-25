Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,460 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,023 shares of company stock valued at $72,689,223. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.