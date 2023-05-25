Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JVA stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Coffee has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

