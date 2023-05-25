Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $54.23 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 68.47%.

Several research firms have commented on CNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

