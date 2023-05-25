Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 731,627 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 731,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,194,222.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,190,050 shares in the company, valued at $69,328,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 505,184 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $6,203,659.52.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 171,709 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44.

Lazydays Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of LAZY opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at $11,755,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,485,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

