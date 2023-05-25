Commerce Bank Buys 214 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $172.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.59.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

