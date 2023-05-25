Commerce Bank Buys 5,192 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

