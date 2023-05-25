Commerce Bank Cuts Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 138.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,882.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,619 shares of company stock worth $4,866,840 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of MTSI opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

