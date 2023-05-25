Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.