Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,978,000 after acquiring an additional 64,962 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 223,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology Profile

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $281.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.