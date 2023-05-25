Commerce Bank Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

