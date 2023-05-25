Commerce Bank Has $649,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,597,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

