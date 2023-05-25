Commerce Bank Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

TER stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day moving average is $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

