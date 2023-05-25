Commerce Bank Has $674,000 Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. ChampionX’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.