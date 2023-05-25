Commerce Bank Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Raymond James lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

