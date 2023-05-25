Commerce Bank Has $717,000 Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBCF. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $17,738,000. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 99.6% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 935,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 466,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $6,033,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.64%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.