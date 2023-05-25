Commerce Bank Has $805,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 482,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,137,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $394.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.60 and a 200 day moving average of $418.90.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

