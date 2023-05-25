Commerce Bank Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,558,000 after buying an additional 872,505 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 879,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after buying an additional 716,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 654,410 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 964,789 shares of company stock valued at $58,349,440. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.