Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $200.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 187.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

