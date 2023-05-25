Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

