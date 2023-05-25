Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

KTB stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

