Commerce Bank Raises Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

WYNN opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -46.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

