Commerce Bank Sells 217 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,381,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after buying an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after buying an additional 314,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after buying an additional 53,010 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.18.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS opened at $208.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.