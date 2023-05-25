Commerce Bank Sells 2,716 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.