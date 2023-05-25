Commerce Bank Sells 447 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.