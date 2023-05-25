Commerce Bank Sells 727 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

